LinkedIn Workforce Report: Industries doing the most hiring could be hit worst by tariffs

Roth explains that if tariffs kick in and have the predicted impact, many of the companies hiring now will be affected. As a specific example, Roth referenced Delta's CEO Edward Bastian and his plans for expanding the company.

"If those tariffs hit him, there is no way Delta is going to be doing that type of hiring."

Bankrate.com senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick told CNBC Make It earlier this month that minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting reveal that some businesses have already indicated they plan to pull back on spending due to increased tariffs on goods. On Tuesday, President Trump's administration published a list of 10 percent duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. The proposed tariffs are expected to go through a two-month review process, with hearings in late August.

As a result of these tariffs, cities like Hartford, Connecticut; Providence, Rhode Island and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — places that have consistently lost workers over the past year — are in jeopardy of losing even more of their workforce. According to the report, for every 10,000 LinkedIn members in Hartford, 58 have left in the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, places like Denver, Colorado; Austin, Texas and Las Vegas, Nevada have seen the largest increase in new workers. LinkedIn's report shows that for every 10,000 LinkedIn members in Denver, 71 arrived in the past year.

Overall, Roth says the major city that has gained a lot of workers and also stands to lose a lot of jobs is Seattle, Washington. The city is at risk of losing 4.5 percent of its jobs due to tariffs.

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Don't miss: June jobs report: More jobs, a worker shortage and why you're still unlikely to get a raise