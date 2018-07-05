June jobs report: More jobs, a worker shortage and why you're still unlikely to get a raise

The June jobs report, released this morning by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, shows signs of a healthy economy, with 213,000 jobs added to the market — more than the 195,000 jobs experts predicted.
Unemployment ticked up to 4 percent from an 18-year low of 3.8 percent, which Bankrate.com senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick says could be a positive sign of more people working and looking for work. Average hourly wages rose by 0.2 percent after increasing by 0.3 percent in May. This puts the year-over-year gain for employee earnings at 2.7 percent.
"The main broad brush stroke for both employers and those employed is the job market remains stable," Hamrick tells CNBC Make It, "but obviously there are a number of risks."
Hamrick points to a worker shortage, slow wage growth, increased tariffs and rising interest rates as factors impacting businesses and professionals today. Take a look below to see how these risk factors could impact you: