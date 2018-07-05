June jobs report: More jobs, a worker shortage and why you're still unlikely to get a raise

According to the BLS, there are now more job openings than there are workers, making it harder for employers to find qualified candidates to fill open positions. Truck driving, construction, information technology, carpentry and electrical work are some of the industries being hit hardest by this labor gap.

As a result of this shortage, Hamrick says many firms will have to get more aggressive with training and sourcing their own workers. For recent grads and job seekers, this could be good news, as employers may be forced to hire and provide training to someone who may not ordinarily be qualified for the job. He adds that since many of the industries impacted by this gap rely heavily on an acquired skill, young professionals today should broaden their scope on the educational requirements they think are needed for employment.

"It will be wonderful if young people take a wider view of the job market and not only associate it with jobs that come by virtue of a college degree, but also by learning a new skill," explains Hamrick.

It's also a good time, he says, to reconsider attending a four-year college. The average student loan borrower graduates college with $37,172 in student loans, a $20,000 increase from 13 years ago. Hamrick says many families could save a significant amount of money by investing in a community college or trade school rather than a four-year university.

"The reality is there will always be some level of demand for work [in these industries] as far as I can see," he says. "In an ideal world, students and parents will be looking to minimize the cost of secondary education, particularly as it relates to eventual employment."