As markets open back up after Independence Day, bond investors in the States are likely to be turning their attention to news coming out of the U.S. central banking space. At 2 p.m., the Federal Open Market Committee is expected to publish the minutes from its latest central banking meeting, which took place in June.

At the last meeting, the Fed decided to increase its benchmark short-term interest rate by a quarter percentage point. In addition, the central bank signaled that two more rate hikes were expected to occur by year-end.

Investors will be looking over today’s minutes release, to see if the central bank provides any more information on the state of the U.S. economy and the Fed’s rate path.

Fresh economic data due Thursday includes ADP employment data at 8:15 a.m. ET, jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET, services purchasing managers’ index at 9:45 a.m. ET, and the ISM non-manufacturing report at 10 a.m. ET. This comes a day before the latest round of non-farm payrolls data.