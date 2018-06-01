Here's what the May jobs report means for you

The May jobs report shows signs of increased employment in several industries including construction, health care, manufacturing and transportation. Hamrick says now may not be a bad time to weigh your options and look at industries where workers are in high demand.
He also suggests that professionals looking for a career change remain open to a location change as well. "We know the cities on the coast tend to add the most jobs," he says. "But as we know there are also pockets like Ames, Iowa, which has the lowest unemployment rate right now, around 1.5 percent."
In addition to Ames, Iowa, other less populous locations like Vermont are luring professionals from other places. Recently, Governor Phil Scott signed a bill that will give people $10,000 to move to the state and work remotely.
"We have about 16,000 fewer workers than we did in 2009. That's why expanding our workforce is one of the top priorities of my administration," Scott said in a statement. "We must think outside the box to help more Vermonters enter the labor force and attract more working families and young professionals to Vermont."
Bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch agrees that anyone looking for a career change should also be open to a change in location.
"Plenty of us move between houses or from one town to another, but according to federal census data, upwards of 60 percent of Americans spend their lives in the same state where they were born," Welch tells CNBC Make It. "The truth is, the place you know and love is not necessarily the best place for your career."
