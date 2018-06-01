Here's what the May jobs report means for you

Hamrick says the data shows employers are not hiring recent graduates in the same numbers as they once were. Overall, employers plan to hire 1.3 percent fewer graduates from the Class of 2018 than they did from the Class of 2017, according to recent data from the National Association of Colleges and Employers. This marks the first decrease in hiring predictions since 2010, when employers planned to cut hiring by 7 percent.

Two industries in particular led to this overall drop: insurance and retail. Recent natural disasters like hurricanes and floods resulted in expensive losses for insurance firms and a dip in hiring, while an increase in online shopping trends led to a decrease in retail hiring.

While this slight slump may put some graduates on edge, Hamrick says it's nothing out of the ordinary. In fact, he says, it's part of a normal economic cycle, which many economists say could soon take a downturn due to expected interest rate spikes and a more increases in mortgage rates.

"The economic expansion that began in 2009 is obviously entering its ninth year, and it is now on course to rival the longest economic expansion since the end of World War II, which will be 10 years," he said. "So, like a lot of things that are mature, the economic expansion doesn't move as fast as it used to."

He says one upside for recent graduates is that the increased number of retiring baby boomers is making room for young people to enter the workforce. However, he warns that the only way a young person will remain in the workforce is if they continue improving their skills because "the thought that prevailed a half century ago that training ends with a degree is no longer a luxury."