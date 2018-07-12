Meet the first CEO of the World Bank: She's made the bank the strongest it's ever been financially

Georgieva said her leadership style is to walk the talk.

“I never ask people to do something I’m not prepared to do myself,” she said.

And to motivate herself through it all, she says she turns to the British rock band Queen.

"When I'm going for a really important day and I want my adrenaline to be running, when I'm approaching my office, I ask [my] Tesla to play 'We Will Rock You,'" she said.

Georgieva has a reputation for getting things done. During her tenure at the European Commission, she tripled funding for the refugee crisis in Europe and pushed fiercely for the organization to meet its targets in hiring more women in senior positions

She reportedly said she would order a “freeze” on the hiring of men in the institution unless some of its departments gave more top jobs to women.

She told CNBC this week that, at the Commission, she was told it was “impossible” to get the number of women in senior positions to 40 percent by 2019.

“People were saying: 'Kristalina, that cannot be done. To go from around 30 to 40 percent in just a couple of years, impossible,'” she said.

But by the time she left, she was told by her colleagues that the target would be met, “and maybe even exceeded.”

She has set her sights even higher at the World Bank, aiming for women to occupy 50 percent of senior management positions by 2020.

“We will be there earlier than that,” she said.

“If we don’t have targets, it will take a hundred years for women to reach men in salary terms, in terms of their ability to contribute to society ... No community, no society can survive unless we tap into the talents of everybody.”



