Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Kevin Anderson of South Africa will face off in the 2018 Wimbledon final on Sunday.

Anderson, 32, is looking to capture his first ever Grand Slam title, while Djokovic, 31, is hoping to win his 13th major.

And £2.25 million, or about $3.3 million, in prize money is on the line. That's a 2.3 percent jump from last year, when £2.2 million was awarded, and more than double the amount awarded just six years ago.

The runner-up will take home a check for £1.125 million.