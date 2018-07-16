5 free apps to help make vacationing with friends easier 

The last thing you want to do when you get home from an epic vacation with friends is spend time logging receipts into a spreadsheet to calculate each person's share of the costs. And as it turns out, you don’t have to anymore.

While the solo travel trend is on the rise, about two-thirds of millennials say they plan to travel with friends and family this year. But planning a group trip can be a headache — especially when it comes to divvying up the expenses.

Before you start planning anything, make sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to the general itinerary and budget. "Having an overall idea of what you’re each planning to spend on travel, meals and lodging means everyone can enjoy the trip without worrying about finances," according to the etiquette experts at the Emily Post Institute.

That’s where downloading a good travel app can help alleviate the stress. But since there are tens of thousands of iOS and Android travel apps, CNBC Make It has narrowed down the top five you need on your phone if you’re planning to travel with a group.