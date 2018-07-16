When it comes to launching a consumer product, how do you know when it’s ready for release?

If the product is fully functional and suitable for the targeted consumer — it’s probably ready for launch. If it’s complete, but you’re obsessing over the most microscopic of details, perhaps it’s time to let go of those concerns and go for it.

That’s according to one health and wellness entrepreneur at the AllBright FoundHER festival in London this month.

FaceGym founder Inge Theron said she sympathized with any entrepreneur who can’t let go of their product prior to launch — and that she has grappled with the same issues.

“Right now, I’m launching my skincare product. I’ve been working on this one unique concept for so long, and it’s never perfect,” she said, adding that she’s heading to market whether the product gives “those ‘wow effects’ or not.”

“And (people are) going to come back to me saying ‘Add a bit more of this,’ and hopefully you guys (the consumers) will help me co-create, and I think that’s the real exciting area about the world we live in today.”