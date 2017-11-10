"Gamble: Gamble your best shot in life. Dare to take risks. Life has got to be a great adventure — and it is," Jenner said.

"Cheat: Cheat those who would have you be less than you are. Surround yourself with positive people, uplifting people, people who want to see you do well. Turnaround and help them, and you're truly a champion."

"Lie: Lie in the arms of those that you love. Hey, when it comes right down to it, that's all we've got is one another. Never take the love that you give, or the love that you receive for granted."

"And finally, steal. Steal every moment of happiness. Live everyday as if it was your last, because we never know when that day is going to come."

Formerly known as the Olympic athlete Bruce Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner came out as transgender back in 2015 — an announcement that received a huge wave of support from people across the world. In the past two years, Jenner has demonstrated that her own keys to success have been able to come into effect, including the announcement of her own foundation earlier this year.

The Caitlyn Jenner Foundation helps promote equality and fights against discrimination, through the offering of grants to organizations that help assist and empower transgender individuals, including programs looking at employment, housing, and suicide prevention.

