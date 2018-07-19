Depending on where you live in the United States, the amount needed to live comfortably can vary greatly. While you can get by as a single person on a $22,000 annual salary in Kentucky or Arkansas, you'll need at least $30,000 in Hawaii or Maryland.

That's according to data from MIT's living wage calculator, which determines the minimum amount necessary to meet basic needs without relying on outside help. The model takes into account factors such as child care and health insurance, in addition to food and other regular costs.

To illustrate how these numbers vary across the U.S., CNBC Make It mapped out what a living wage would be, or how much a single person would need to earn to live "comfortably," above the poverty line, in every state, as seen above. These numbers don't include conveniences such as restaurant meals, vacations and money left over for investments.

Here's a closer look at what a living wage would be for a single adult in every U.S. state.