This map shows how much a single person needs to earn to live comfortably in every US state

This map shows the minimum amount necessary to meet basic needs without relying on outside help, including factors such as child care and health insurance, in addition to food and other regular costs. All data from MIT's Living Wage calculator.
This map shows the minimum amount necessary to meet basic needs without relying on outside help, including factors such as child care and health insurance, in addition to food and other regular costs. All data from MIT's Living Wage calculator.

Depending on where you live in the United States, the amount needed to live comfortably can vary greatly. While you can get by as a single person on a $22,000 annual salary in Kentucky or Arkansas, you'll need at least $30,000 in Hawaii or Maryland.

That's according to data from MIT's living wage calculator, which determines the minimum amount necessary to meet basic needs without relying on outside help. The model takes into account factors such as child care and health insurance, in addition to food and other regular costs.

To illustrate how these numbers vary across the U.S., CNBC Make It mapped out what a living wage would be, or how much a single person would need to earn to live "comfortably," above the poverty line, in every state, as seen above. These numbers don't include conveniences such as restaurant meals, vacations and money left over for investments.

Here's a closer look at what a living wage would be for a single adult in every U.S. state.

Alabama

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,180
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,947
  • Estimated food costs: $2,986

Alaska

  • Total required income before taxes: $25,956
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,060
  • Estimated food costs: $3,564

Arizona

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,336
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,318
  • Estimated food costs: $3,564

Arkansas

  • Total required income before taxes: $21,597
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,182
  • Estimated food costs: $2,986

California

  • Total required income before taxes: $29,133
  • Estimated housing costs: $12,551
  • Estimated food costs: $3,564
San Diego, California
Education Images | Getty Images
Colorado

  • Total required income before taxes: $25,940
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,088
  • Estimated food costs: $3,564

Connecticut

  • Total required income before taxes: $26,785
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,283
  • Estimated food costs: $3,467

Delaware

  • Total required income before taxes: $25,869
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,496
  • Estimated food costs: $2,986

Florida

  • Total required income before taxes: $24,444
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,817
  • Estimated food costs: $2,986

Georgia

  • Total required income before taxes: $24,823
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,385
  • Estimated food costs: $2,986
The city of Atlanta, the capital of Georgia
Steve Kelley | Getty Images
Hawaii

  • Total required income before taxes: $32,016
  • Estimated housing costs: $14,673
  • Estimated food costs: $3,564

Idaho

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,124
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,186
  • Estimated food costs: $3,564

Illinois

  • Total required income before taxes: $25,999
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,313
  • Estimated food costs: $3,050

Indiana

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,255
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,413
  • Estimated food costs: $3,050

Iowa

  • Total required income before taxes: $21,910
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,055
  • Estimated food costs: $3,050
Des Moines, Iowa
Eddie Brady | Getty Images
Kansas

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,232
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,450
  • Estimated food costs: $3,050

Kentucky

  • Total required income before taxes: $21,828
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,037
  • Estimated food costs: $2,986

Louisiana

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,700
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,122
  • Estimated food costs: $2,986

Maine

  • Total required income before taxes: $24,129
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,893
  • Estimated food costs: $3,467

Maryland

  • Total required income before taxes: $30,420
  • Estimated housing costs: $13,115
  • Estimated food costs: $2,986
Baltimore, Maryland
Greg Pease | Getty Images
Massachusetts

  • Total required income before taxes: $27,843
  • Estimated housing costs: $11,851
  • Estimated food costs: $3,467

Michigan

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,604
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,610
  • Estimated food costs: $3,050

Minnesota

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,973
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,432
  • Estimated food costs: $3,050

Mississippi

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,589
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,657
  • Estimated food costs: $2,986

Missouri

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,371
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,587
  • Estimated food costs: $3,050
Branson Missouri's downtown with waterfront.
JeremyMasonMcGraw.com
Montana

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,777
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,529
  • Estimated food costs: $3,564

Nebraska

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,046
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,043
  • Estimated food costs: $3,050

Nevada

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,750
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,333
  • Estimated food costs: $3,564

New Hampshire

  • Total required income before taxes: $24,976
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,327
  • Estimated food costs: $3,467

New Jersey

  • Total required income before taxes: $28,548
  • Estimated housing costs: $12,073
  • Estimated food costs: $3,467
Newark, New Jersey, USA skyline on the Passaic River.
Sean Pavone | iStock | Getty Images
New Mexico

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,840
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,754
  • Estimated food costs: $3,564

New York

  • Total required income before taxes: $29,992
  • Estimated housing costs: $12,934
  • Estimated food costs: $3,467

North Carolina

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,624
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,498
  • Estimated food costs: $2,986

North Dakota

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,646
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,255
  • Estimated food costs: $3,050

Ohio

  • Total required income before taxes: $21,778
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,250
  • Estimated food costs: $3,050
Akron, Ohio
Henryk Sadura | Getty Images
Oklahoma

  • Total required income before taxes: $21,890
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,323
  • Estimated food costs: $2,986

Oregon

  • Total required income before taxes: $25,962
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,893
  • Estimated food costs: $3,564

Pennsylvania

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,113
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,044
  • Estimated food costs: $3,467

Rhode Island

  • Total required income before taxes: $25,159
  • Estimated housing costs: $8,851
  • Estimated food costs: $3,467

South Carolina

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,234
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,201
  • Estimated food costs: $2,986
Charleston, South Carolina
Sean Pavone | Getty Images
South Dakota

  • Total required income before taxes: $20,864
  • Estimated housing costs: $5,834
  • Estimated food costs: $3,050

Tennessee

  • Total required income before taxes: $21,722
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,782
  • Estimated food costs: $2,986

Texas

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,936
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,881
  • Estimated food costs: $2,986

Utah

  • Total required income before taxes: $23,338
  • Estimated housing costs: $7,065
  • Estimated food costs: $3,564

Vermont

  • Total required income before taxes: $25,629
  • Estimated housing costs: $9,516
  • Estimated food costs: $3,467
Montpelier, Vermont
SeanPavonePhoto | Getty Images
Virginia

  • Total required income before taxes: $28,831
  • Estimated housing costs: $11,752
  • Estimated food costs: $2,986

Washington

  • Total required income before taxes: $25,546
  • Estimated housing costs: $10,049
  • Estimated food costs: $3,564

West Virginia

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,211
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,657
  • Estimated food costs: $2,986

Wisconsin

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,935
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,632
  • Estimated food costs: $3,050

Wyoming

  • Total required income before taxes: $22,119
  • Estimated housing costs: $6,822
  • Estimated food costs: $3,564

