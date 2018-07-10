VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

The top 10 US cities where you can earn $100,000 and still feel broke

Tim Robbins | Getty Images

Considering that the median annual household income in the U.S. is around $59,000, earning a six-figure salary seems like it should be more than enough. But in many places, it's not. In San Francisco, for example, a family of four making $117,400 is considered "low income."

Credit card comparison site MagnifyMoney analyzed the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S. to see how far a $100,000 household income stretches for families of three. To determine which cities make even six-figure earners "feel broke," MagnifyMoney used local averages to create a "fairly typical" budget for two earners and one kid in each metro area, and then determined how much money that family would have left over, after paying their bills, at the end of each month.

The findings are startling. In five of the 10 worst places for stretching a six-figure salary, MagnifyMoney calculates that even $100,000 isn't enough to make ends meet and have any disposable income.

In these 10 cities, you can earn six figures and still feel like you're struggling.

10. New York, New York

  • Monthly disposable income: $505
  • Monthly post-tax income: $6,934
  • Monthly average housing costs: $2,019
USA, New York, Brooklyn Bridge Park, couple in autumn pushing prams along a path between Pier 1 and Pier 2 with the Lower Manhattan skyscraper skyline and the East River beyond.
Eye Ubiquitous | Getty Images
USA, New York, Brooklyn Bridge Park, couple in autumn pushing prams along a path between Pier 1 and Pier 2 with the Lower Manhattan skyscraper skyline and the East River beyond.

9. Hartford, Connecticut

  • Monthly disposable income: $479
  • Monthly post-tax income: $7,035
  • Monthly average housing costs: $1,880
Hartford, Connecticut
Walter Bibikow | Getty Images
Hartford, Connecticut

8. Minneapolis, Minnesota

  • Monthly disposable income: $411
  • Monthly post-tax income: $6,785
  • Monthly average housing costs: $1,835
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Education Images | Getty Images
Minneapolis, Minnesota

7. Honolulu, Hawaii

  • Monthly disposable income: $140
  • Monthly post-tax income: $6,805
  • Monthly average housing costs: $1,983
Honolulu, Hawaii
Naomi Hayes of Island Memories Photography | Getty Images
Honolulu, Hawaii

6. Oxnard, California

  • Monthly disposable income: $138
  • Monthly post-tax income: $7,086
  • Monthly average housing costs: $2,188
Aerial view, sand, California, carpark, City, Cityscape, geometry shapes, Oxnard, Outdoors, Overhead View, Photography, USA, waves, beach, parking, cars
Nearmap | DigitalVision | Getty Images
Aerial view, sand, California, carpark, City, Cityscape, geometry shapes, Oxnard, Outdoors, Overhead View, Photography, USA, waves, beach, parking, cars

5. Boston, Massachusetts

  • Monthly disposable income: -$31
  • Monthly post-tax income: $6,932
  • Monthly average housing costs: $2,085
Boston waterfront
Education Images | UIG | Getty Images
Boston waterfront

4. Bridgeport, Connecticut

  • Monthly disposable income: -$98
  • Monthly post-tax income: $7,035
  • Monthly average housing costs: $2,421
Bridgeport, Connecticut
Jean Santopatre | America 24-7 | Getty Images
Bridgeport, Connecticut

3. San Francisco, California

  • Monthly disposable income: -$160
  • Monthly post-tax income: $7,086
  • Monthly average housing costs: $2,250
Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California
bluejayphoto | Getty Images
Mission Dolores Park in San Francisco, California

2. Washington, D.C.

  • Monthly disposable income: -$360
  • Monthly post-tax income: $6,932
  • Monthly average housing costs: $2,597
The U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
The U.S. Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C.

1. San Jose, California

  • Monthly disposable income: -$454
  • Monthly post-tax income: $7,087
  • Monthly average housing costs: $2,520
Downtown San Jose
Denis Tangney Jr. | Getty Images
Downtown San Jose

Don't miss: Austin seems great for tech jobs—there's just one problem

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries
10 work-from-home tech jobs that offer six-figure salaries   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...