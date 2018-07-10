Considering that the median annual household income in the U.S. is around $59,000, earning a six-figure salary seems like it should be more than enough. But in many places, it's not. In San Francisco, for example, a family of four making $117,400 is considered "low income."

Credit card comparison site MagnifyMoney analyzed the 100 largest metro areas in the U.S. to see how far a $100,000 household income stretches for families of three. To determine which cities make even six-figure earners "feel broke," MagnifyMoney used local averages to create a "fairly typical" budget for two earners and one kid in each metro area, and then determined how much money that family would have left over, after paying their bills, at the end of each month.

The findings are startling. In five of the 10 worst places for stretching a six-figure salary, MagnifyMoney calculates that even $100,000 isn't enough to make ends meet and have any disposable income.