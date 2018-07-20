3 books that will change your mindset about money

This 1992 classic, which was recently revised and updated, is a favorite among early retirees and super savers.

One New York City-based millennial, who goes by the pen name J.P. Livingston on her blog "The Money Habit," retired with $2.25 million before age 30. And it was "Your Money or Your Life" that "opened my eyes" to the idea of early retirement, she tells CNBC Make It.

Another millennial millionaire, Grant Sabatier of "Millennial Money," who went from having $2.26 in his bank account to seven figures, calls it "the best book on money, period." And he's read over 360 personal finance books.

It changed his relationship with money and his approach to spending and saving, he tells CNBC Make It: "The premise of it is that you exchange your time for money. And when you start thinking about how many hours of your life it took to save up the money to buy something, you really start thinking twice about your purchases."

For example, "Say I work eight hours a day and after taxes, make $10 an hour, meaning I'm earning $80 a day. I want to go out for a nice dinner on Friday and that costs about $80, meaning I spent an entire day of my life working for this meal. And then you start thinking about even larger purchases, like a $1,000 TV, and you think, 'How much of my life did I trade for this? Is it worth it?'"

