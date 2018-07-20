On ABC's "The Bachelorette," bachelorette Becca Kufrin and suitors who receive a rose are headed to this lavish jungle resort in Chiang Mai, Thailand on tonight's episode at 8 p.m. EST.

Opened in 2008, Shangri-La Hotel Chiang Mai is a five-star resort in a self-contained, seven-acre oasis complete with landscaped gardens, lotus ponds, bamboo and frangipani. It has an outdoor pool, spa with Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room, tennis courts and four restaurants. Take a look inside.

The elegant lobby is spacious with soaring ceilings and marble floors.