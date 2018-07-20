VISIT CNBC.COM

The Bachelorette stayed at this lavish jungle resort in Thailand — take a look inside

On ABC's "The Bachelorette," bachelorette Becca Kufrin and suitors who receive a rose are headed to this lavish jungle resort in Chiang Mai, Thailand on tonight's episode at 8 p.m. EST.

Opened in 2008, Shangri-La Hotel Chiang Mai is a five-star resort in a self-contained, seven-acre oasis complete with landscaped gardens, lotus ponds, bamboo and frangipani. It has an outdoor pool, spa with Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room, tennis courts and four restaurants. Take a look inside.

The elegant lobby is spacious with soaring ceilings and marble floors.

Kufrin stayed in the hotel's Lotus Suite, a 2,300-square-foot corner suite decorated with chandeliers, Thai crafts, exotic orchids and stunning views of the city through floor-to-ceiling windows. The rate for the suite starts at $800 a night.

The property has an outdoor pool (the largest in Chiang Mai) surrounded by tall palm trees, which will be featured on Monday's episode.

The resort's standard deluxe rooms have floor-to-ceiling views, and rates start at $187 a night.

The spa has Thai-style treatment rooms with steam, sauna and outdoor Jacuzzi.

Chiang Mai is known for its sprawling rice fields, markets, outdoor activities in pristine nature (like elephant camps, ziplining and jungle treks) and ancient culture with more than 300 Buddhist temples dating back to the 1300s. The main center of town is a short distance from the property.

