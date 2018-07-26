Arnold Schwarzenegger paid $20,000 to ship his old tank to the US and now uses it to help kids

Even Leno can't resist the appeal of destroying things alongside the Terminator. Together, they crush a limousine. Then, following an evil laugh from Schwarzenegger, they scan their surroundings for victims. Schwarzenegger suggests a run-down shed but Leno shakes his head, explaining that the NBC lawyer in the distance, dubbed Philo Killjoy, says they aren't allowed.

"What about the equipment over here?" Shwarzenegger asks, gesturing behind the camera toward the film crew. "We can run over that. It will be so much fun."

"No, the NBC lawyer says we can't do that either because it's some kind of insurance regulation," Leno says.

The two finally get their chance to have fun and rid themselves of Killjoy for good when the lawyer goes to use a portable toilet conveniently placed in front of the tank. Schwarzenegger hits the gas and they demolish it. "Hasta la vista, lawyer!" Leno exclaims.

Of course, as Leno promises in an aside to viewers, it's just a joke: "No lawyers were harmed in the making of this show. Only interns."

CNBC's " Jay Leno's Garage " airs Thursdays at 10 pm ET.

