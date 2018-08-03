One of the best things to do in New York City is completely free—but there’s a catch

Tickets are handed out precisely at noon, and each person in line can get up to two tickets each. For groups hoping to sit together, up to four consecutive seats can be guaranteed. And if you want to be sure that you'll get tickets at all, arriving before sunrise is a must. While you might get lucky if you show up at 8 AM or later, you better pray you're not waiting in line past the landmark known as the "Rock of No Hope."

There are several ways to acquire tickets, including a daily lottery, which is also free, but waiting in line is a rite of passage for many.

At first, I was skeptical of any event that required me to wake up at 4 AM and spend six hours sitting outside, but the experience ended up being well worth it. The group of people I waited with — both friends and friends of friends — came prepared with games and snacks. Park visitors walked by to say hello to those of us in line. And a few accommodating restaurants were willing to deliver food directly to the theater.

The six-hour wait passed quickly. Other than the fact that we arrived before dawn, the day felt exactly like hanging out with friends in the park, which is likely what I would have done had I not committed to attending the show. Only this came with a bonus at the end.