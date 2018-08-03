One of the best things to do in New York City is completely free—but there’s a catch

Keeping the shows free has been a core tenet of Shakespeare in the Park since its founding.
Originally called the New York Shakespeare Workshop, and later the New York Shakespeare Festival, the annual event was started by Joe Papp in 1954 as a "means of making Shakespeare's works accessible to all members of the public, regardless of income," according to WNYC.
The group's first performance took place in an old church along the East River, and the workshop moved to Central Park in 1957. At the time, the Parks Commissioner, the notorious Robert Moses, thought the shows should generate profits to pay for wear and tear on the park. Papp protested and eventually the group won funds from the city to build a permanent amphitheater. That became the Delacorte Theater, where the shows still take place today.
"By keeping [the festival] free, I feel we have supported and defended the very core of the democratic philosophy, which is the greatest good for the greatest number," Papp said at the dedication of the Delacorte in 1962.
The tradition still stands. Shakespeare in the Park tickets are 100 percent free — and tickets are completely worth getting up at 4 AM.
If you're interested in squeezing in a show this summer, "Twelfth Night" runs through August 17th.
This is an updated version of a
previously published article
.
