Steve Jobs to PepsiCo’s Indra Nooyi: Don’t be too nice

When Indra Nooyi first took the reins as PepsiCo's CEO in 2006, she reached out to tech titan Steve Jobs. She wanted his insight on how he ran and transformed Apple.

"He graciously agreed to spend some time with me, Nooyi recalled in a 2016 panel at Stanford Graduate School of Business, and the two talked for nearly three hours.

The lessons he shared with her were "phenomenal," she said, and she implemented many throughout her tenure as PepsiCo's chief exec.

Nooyi is one of just a few women of color running a Fortune 500 company. She will step aside on Oct. 3 after 12 years leading the food and beverage giant.

Here are three takeaways she learned from the late Apple founder Steve Jobs.