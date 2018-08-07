After purchasing a four-bedroom, Beverly Hills home in 2013 for $2.1 million, pop icon Cher is putting it back on the market for $2.5 million.
Set behind iron gates, the half-acre private compound built in 1957 is tucked away at the end of Gloaming Drive, surrounded by sweeping mountain views. The 3,089-square-foot home located in the posh 90210 zip code, has ivy covered brick walls, beamed ceilings, reclaimed woods, a koi pond and lush gardens.
Inside, there are high ceilings and wide-planked hardwood floors made from reclaimed wood, according to the listing by Branden and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland. There's a living room, dining room, kitchen with stonework and a breakfast area. A large outdoor deck wraps around the entire home, overlooking landscaped lawns.
Upstairs, the master suite with vaulted wood-beam ceilings includes a bedside fireplace, walk-in closets, bathroom with dual shower that spans the length of the room and French doors opening to a private deck with spa.
The retreat has two additional bedrooms, an office and a two-car garage with private driveway.
Cher is not the only celebrity who has lived here. It was once owned by actor Ed O'Neill, star of ABC's "Modern Family," who reportedly sold it in June 2007 for $1.7 million.
