Upstairs, the master suite with vaulted wood-beam ceilings includes a bedside fireplace, walk-in closets, bathroom with dual shower that spans the length of the room and French doors opening to a private deck with spa.

The retreat has two additional bedrooms, an office and a two-car garage with private driveway.

Cher is not the only celebrity who has lived here. It was once owned by actor Ed O'Neill, star of ABC's "Modern Family," who reportedly sold it in June 2007 for $1.7 million.

