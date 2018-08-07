VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

LeBron James says biking changed his life as a kid—now he's giving free bikes to 240 students

LeBron James and Chris Paul ride their bikes at the LeBron James State Farm King For Kids Bike-a-thon in Akron, Ohio
David Liam Kyle via Getty
LeBron James and Chris Paul ride their bikes at the LeBron James State Farm King For Kids Bike-a-thon in Akron, Ohio

LeBron James spent a lot of time on his bike as a kid.

"A bicycle, for me, was the only way to get around the city," the Akron, Ohio-native tells Jason Gay of the Wall Street Journal. "If I wanted to meet some of my friends, travel across the city, go to school, play basketball — anything — the bicycle was the way I got around."

It wasn't just a practical form of transportation. When he and his friends would "just ride," James recalls, "there was a sense of joy and comfort. … We felt like we were on top of the world."

This is the crucial money lesson LeBron James' uncles taught him when he was a kid
This is the crucial money lesson LeBron James' uncles taught him when he was a kid   

"It was a way of life," the NBA star, who grew up on welfare, adds. "If you had a bike, it was a way to kind of let go and be free."

And so when James announced the opening of his new public school for at-risk children in Akron, he pledged to give a bike and a helmet to each of the 240 incoming students, all third- and fourth-graders.

The bikes may even help his students in the classroom: As studies show, biking is good for your cognitive health and can sharpen reasoning, memory and a person's ability to think quickly.

"Everything I do comes from my childhood, from my growing up, and what I feel was part of my success," James tells Gay about his decision to provide bikes to so many young people.

The idea behind the I Promise School comes from his own childhood experience, too. When James was in fourth grade, he and his mom moved about half a dozen times, causing him to miss a lot of school: 83 days to be exact, he writes on Twitter:

Besides bikes, students at James' school will receive free breakfast, lunch and snacks and access to a fitness trainer. Perhaps the biggest perk of all, those who graduate will earn free tuition at the University of Akron starting in 2021.

James, now 33, has won three NBA championships and three MVP titles over his successful NBA career, but he still makes time for biking: When he played for the Miami Heat, he was spotted commuting to games on his oversized mountain bike. He's also hosted bike-a-thons in Akron.

The basketball sensation will be playing for the Lakers this upcoming season and plans to bring his bike with him to Los Angeles. "I've seen a few bike paths around Los Angeles," James tells Gay. "I know Santa Monica has a great bike path down there on the beach…I'm looking forward to that."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: LeBron James has opened a public elementary school, and grads can attend college for free

The simple savings tricks of LeBron James and other superstar athletes
LeBron James admits to being the cheapest player in the NBA   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...