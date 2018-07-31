LeBron James has opened a public elementary school, and grads can attend college for free

LeBron James has long supported education initiatives in his hometown of Akron, Ohio and across the country, but this week marks a special moment for the All-Star — the launch of a public elementary school he co-founded.

As reported by Sports Illustrated, the I Promise School is a joint venture between the LeBron James Family Foundation and the Akron, Ohio Public School system. The school's inaugural class will include 240 third and fourth-grade students who were selected based on socioeconomic status and educational performance.

According to USA Today, the district identified students who were a year or more behind in reading level and then selected 120 kids for each grade. The school plans to expand to first through eighth grade by 2022, and currently employs more than 40 faculty and staff members in order to offer students both longer school days and a longer school year.

ESPN reports that students who graduate from the program will earn free tuition at the University of Akron starting in 2021.

If free college wasn't cool enough already, the lobby is also decorated with 114 pairs of James' sneakers.