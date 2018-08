Located between Monterey and Santa Cruz, California sits a house with features so eye-popping, its sale price is a whopping $1.4 million.

Dubbed a "one-of a kind sculpture house" in the listing, this home is far from ordinary. It was designed by a local artist with the intent to create an "organic-shaped structure and all-in-one living space," according to a news release. Its style, as described by Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, is a "mid-century home with bohemian flair."