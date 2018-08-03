Have you ever dreamed of falling asleep atop one of the Seven Wonders of the World? Wake up, because now it's a possibility.

For its new "Night At" contest, Airbnb is offering up the chance to win a one-night stay in September on the Great Wall of China, located in Yanqing, Beijing, China.

"Four lucky winners and their chosen guests will have the once-in-a-lifetime chance to stay the night in a custom-designed home situated on the ancient Great Wall," Airbnb states.

Airbnb is building accommodations on the wall in which the lucky winners will sleep. The one-night stay also includes a gourmet dinner on the Great Wall, a Chinese calligraphy lesson and a sunrise walk on the Great Wall. Winners will also receive round-trip air travel and accommodations in an Airbnb in Beijing from Sept. 3 through Sept. 9.