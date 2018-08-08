La Villa Contenta, the lavish, 6.5-acre Malibu estate Beyonce and Jay-Z rented before buying their $88 million Bel Air compound, reportedly sold for $50 million.
The 10-bedroom and 14-bathroom gated estate on a high bluff is a dream pad with unobstructed Pacific Ocean views and sprawling grounds with a desert and rose garden, an infinity pool, tennis courts and a greenhouse.
Inside, the Mediterranean-style mansion is decked out with hand-laid mosaic floors, carved limestone ceilings and a pair of 18th-century chandeliers with amethyst and rock crystal. The two-story carved limestone entrance opens to a double-height foyer with a stone-crafted curved staircase, and it's furnished with "museum quality art and antiques." Throughout the mansion, there is a wine cellar, billiards room, screening room and gym, accessible by two staircases or an elevator.
The compound also includes a six-bedroom guesthouse/office with green Venetian marble walls and a separate, one-bedroom guest cottage, as well as a 20-foot-high glass-ceiling, baroque-style pool pavilion with Murano glass-tiled lap pool and lounge areas and steam showers.
The celebrity couple shacked up in the home after their twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, were born in June 2017, Variety reports.
At the time, the home went for $400,000 a month during the summer.
Chirs Cortazzo of Coldwell Banker is the listing agent.
Don't miss:
Ryan Murphy, the 'most powerful man in TV,' is selling his $18 million home — take a look inside