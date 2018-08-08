NBA all-star Jermaine O'Neal is selling his $11 million Dallas megamansion — take a look inside 

Retired basketball player and six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal is selling his Texas megamansion for $11 million.
The eight-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion sits on 4.8 acres in Southlake, Texas, about 30 miles outside Dallas.
It's elegantly furnished with a curved staircase finished in glass and stone, as well as chandeliers.
Built in 2012, the Mediterranean-style home features a large kitchen with multiple dining areas, weight room with sauna, a wet bar and a home theater.
It also has an indoor, full basketball court and an outdoor pool with waterslide and Jacuzzi
The home has a game room with indoor bowling alley with two lanes.
The home comes with a six-car garage with large motor court.