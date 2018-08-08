VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

NBA all-star Jermaine O'Neal is selling his $11 million Dallas megamansion — take a look inside 

Maddie Meyer | Getty Images

Retired basketball player and six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal is selling his Texas megamansion for $11 million.

Jermaine O'Neil's $11 million megamansion 
Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
Jermaine O'Neil's $11 million megamansion 

The eight-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion sits on 4.8 acres in Southlake, Texas, about 30 miles outside Dallas.

Living room
Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
Living room

It's elegantly furnished with a curved staircase finished in glass and stone, as well as chandeliers.

Master bedroom
Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty
Master bedroom

Built in 2012, the Mediterranean-style home features a large kitchen with multiple dining areas, weight room with sauna, a wet bar and a home theater.

The kitchen area and adjacent dining room
Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
The kitchen area and adjacent dining room

It also has an indoor, full basketball court and an outdoor pool with waterslide and Jacuzzi

Swimming pool
Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
Swimming pool

The home has a game room with indoor bowling alley with two lanes.

Bowling alley inside the home
Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty
Bowling alley inside the home

The home comes with a six-car garage with large motor court.

The indoor full basketball court
Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty
The indoor full basketball court

Don't miss:

Ryan Murphy, the 'most powerful man in TV,' is selling his $18 million home — take a look inside

Jay-Z and Beyonce's Malibu mansion rental just sold for $50 million — take a look inside

This $1,500 ice cream is the most expensive in America
This $1,500 ice cream is the most expensive in America   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...