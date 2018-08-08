VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

17 US counties where you have to earn $1 million a year to be in the top 1 percent

In New York, NY, you have to earn $1.55 million to be among the top 1 percent
 Alexander Spatari | Getty Images
In New York, NY, you have to earn $1.55 million to be among the top 1 percent

To be among the wealthiest 1 percent of the residents of New York, New York, you have to earn an annual income of at least $1.55 million. The average resident in this area brings home $8.98 million.

That's according to a new report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), which analyzed how the top 1 percent and the bottom 99 percent across various U.S. states, metro areas and counties fared between 1917 and 2015.

New York isn't the only area concentrated with high-earners. To give you a sense of where the richest people in America live and just how much they're earning, CNBC Make It rounded up the 17 counties where you have to earn $1 million or more a year to crack the 1 percent.

Counties are listed in ascending order of income threshold, and we've also included the average annual income of the 1 percent in each county.

5 lifestyle changes you can make to get rich
5 lifestyle changes you can make to get rich   

17. Morris, New Jersey

Income threshold of top 1 percent: $1 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $2.68 million

16. Somerset, New Jersey

Income threshold of top 1 percent: $1 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $2.59 million

15. Norfolk, Massachusetts

Income threshold of top 1 percent: $1.01 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $3.18 million

This is the most expensive penthouse in Charleston
This is the most expensive penthouse in Charleston   

14. Union, South Dakota

Income threshold of top 1 percent: $1.07 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $4.84 million

13. San Francisco, California

Income threshold of top 1 percent: $1.12 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $4.11 million

12. Collier, Florida

Income threshold of top 1 percent: $1.14 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $5.59 million

How to shop for a Kentucky Derby hat like the super rich
How to shop for a Kentucky Derby hat like the super rich   

11. Santa Clara, California

Income threshold of top 1 percent: $1.17 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $3.51 million

10. Goochland, Virginia

Income threshold of top 1 percent: $1.19 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $3.98 million

9. McKenzie, North Dakota

Income threshold of top 1 percent: $1.21 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $4.36 million

The $120 cheesesteak built for a king
The $120 cheesesteak built for a king   

8. Westchester, New York

Income threshold of top 1 percent: $1.32 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $5.11 million

7. Marin, California

Income threshold of top 1 percent: $1.35 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $4.63 million

6. San Mateo, California

Income threshold of top 1 percent: $1.36 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $5.1 million

This $27 million Miami mansion is owned by a Bacardi heiress
This $25 million Miami mansion is owned by a Bacardi heiress   

5. Pitkin, Colorado

Income threshold of top 1 percent: $1.37 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $6.62 million

4. Summit, Utah

Income threshold of top 1 percent: $1.37 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $4.78 million

3. Fairfield, Connecticut

Income threshold of top 1 percent: $1.45 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $6.29 million

This Hamptons mega-home used to be a convent for nuns
This Hamptons mega-home used to be a convent for nuns   

2. New York, New York

Income threshold of top 1 percent: $1.55 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $8.98 million

1. Teton, Wyoming

Income threshold of top 1 percent: $2.25 million
Average annual income of the top 1 percent: $22.51 million

Don't miss: 12 US metro areas where the 1 percent make over 40 times more than everyone else

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

Billionaires are buying these $600,000 doomsday luxury tanks
Billionaires are buying these $600,000 doomsday luxury tanks   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...