17 US counties where you have to earn $1 million a year to be in the top 1 percent

To be among the wealthiest 1 percent of the residents of New York, New York, you have to earn an annual income of at least $1.55 million. The average resident in this area brings home $8.98 million.

That's according to a new report from the Economic Policy Institute (EPI), which analyzed how the top 1 percent and the bottom 99 percent across various U.S. states, metro areas and counties fared between 1917 and 2015.

New York isn't the only area concentrated with high-earners. To give you a sense of where the richest people in America live and just how much they're earning, CNBC Make It rounded up the 17 counties where you have to earn $1 million or more a year to crack the 1 percent.

Counties are listed in ascending order of income threshold, and we've also included the average annual income of the 1 percent in each county.