5 pro athletes who earn millions yet drive cars that cost less than $30,000

When you earn a lot, it's tempting to spend a lot. And a lot of high-earning professional athletes do: NFL star Drew Brees and soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo both own multimillion-dollar sports cars.

But not every rich athlete spends millions on fancy rides. Quarterback Kirk Cousins drives a dented GMC Savana passenger van that he bought from his grandma for $5,000. Dallas Cowboys running back Alfred Morris still drives a 26-year-old Mazda 626 sedan that he bought for $2.

GoCompare, a British financial services comparison site, rounded up some of the cheapest cars owned by the world's richest athletes. Sure, some of them own several vehicles, but here are five NBA and NFL stars who at one point bought cars listed at less than $30,000.

GoCompare used British pounds in its report but provided CNBC Make It with the cost of the cars in U.S. dollars.

Kyrie Irving

Boston Celtics point guard

2018 base salary: $20.1 million
Car model: Jeep Wrangler
Cost of car: $28,940

Chris Paul

Houston Rockets point guard

2018 base salary: $35.7 million
Car model: Jeep Wrangler
Cost of car: $28,940

Von Miller

Denver Broncos linebacker

2018 base salary: $2 million
Car model: Chevrolet Custom Camaro SS
Cost of car: $26,900

Kevin Durant

Golden State Warriors forward

2018 base salary: $30 million
Car model: Chevrolet Custom Camaro SS
Cost of car: $26,900

Andrew Luck

Indianapolis Colts quarterback

2018 base salary: $12 million
Car model: Honda Accord
Cost of car: $24,460

