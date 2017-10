When MLB pitcher Daniel Norris was drafted at age 18 in 2011, he scored a $2 million signing bonus that made him a millionaire overnight. But the Detroit Tiger doesn't live like a millionaire.

Norris drives a $10,000 Volkswagen camper, which he converted into a tiny home and lives in during the off-season.

He also lives off of less than $1,000 a month, ESPN's Eli Saslow reported in 2015: "His advisers deposit $800 a month into his checking account — or about half as much as he would earn working full time for minimum wage."

"Just because money is there doesn't mean you have to have nicer things than you used to have," Norris told ESPN. "I'm actually more comfortable being kind of poor."