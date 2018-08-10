Instead of taking a vacation this August, try angling for that promotion you've wanted instead.

A report from workforce analytics company Visier shows that more employees get promotions in the summer than in the winter. The fall and winter months reliably had the lowest promotion rate, according to the report.

Visier surveyed about 3.5 million employees from the 80 companies that use its service to better understand its workforce, one that includes a range of companies such as healthcare, financial services, manufacturing and retail. The study considered upward movement in the company, like a title upgrade, to be a promotion. Getting a raise without a title change wasn't considered a promotion by the researchers.

According to the report, the rate of promotions increased by about 1 percent in the summer months. While a 1 percent change might not seem significant, at this report's scale it meant promotions for about 35,000 employees.