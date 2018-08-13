Bluemercury CEO shares the No. 1 question that will make a leader want to be your mentor

"I try to take a step back and think about the main point of what's going on and how I'm feeling about what I need to say," she says. "I try not to let things get into my head or go with the flow of the meeting but instead make a point pretty quickly. I'm not one to dwell on things. When we're younger, we think everybody is thinking about how you appear or how you look. The truth is, people aren't thinking about you as much as you think. You just have to stand up for what's in your head and what you believe."

Even as the CEO, Beck will occasionally encounter that predictable dynamic of a man echoing an idea she raised as if it were his own.

"I don't worry about that so much," she said. "Maybe my younger self would have worried about that. But I don't need credit like I used to. I'm just trying to get from point A to B."

But what should younger women who are earlier in their careers do in that situation?

"You do need that credit, so making sure that your ideas are heard and that your points get across is really critical," she adds. "If someone repeats an idea that's yours, then you go back into the conversation and say, 'Well, here's how I'm thinking about this.' You're the one who actually had the idea and has thought it through, with the strategy, the tactics and results. So you just have to go back in and pick up where you left off."

Adam Bryant is a CNBC contributor and managing director of Merryck & Co., a senior leadership development and executive mentoring firm. A veteran journalist, Bryant interviewed more than 500 leaders for the "Corner Office" feature he created at The New York Times. Parts of this interview were edited for clarity and space.

