28-year-old who banked $250,000 says this mental shift is the key to saving money

To keep your spending in check and refrain from shelling out more than you should, think long and hard about your purchases, says Sean. "It's OK to splurge on things," he adds, "but make sure that whatever it is, is truly what you want to spend your money on."

Derek Sall, who eliminated $116,000 worth of debt before age 30, has a similar perspective. For him, the key to saving money started with changing his mentality and realizing that he didn't need to keep up with the Joneses.

The No. 1 way he found to avoid comparing his situation to anyone else's was to avoid social media altogether, he tells CNBC Make It: "The best tip I can give is just live your own life. The best way to just live simply and be content is just to turn it all off and hardly pay attention to it at all. Because that's what gets people in the most trouble. They see, 'Oh, my friend went on this great vacation, and I wish we could do that!'"

He chooses to focus on how full his life is without new and often unnecessary things. "It's easier for me now, just realizing how much fun I'm having without having all that stuff," he says. "I don't call myself a minimalist, but I realized that the more and more stuff you have, it almost makes you less happy."

