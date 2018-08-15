Use this Jedi mind trick to nail your first-round interview

You're going on a first interview. You want to impress the person across the table. You probably have a pretty good idea what you want to talk about, and you might even have a plan.



Why not have a plan instead of just winging it?

For typical first-round interviews, the goal is to get to the next round, and not to swing for the fences. Think of a first-round interview like a first date — both of you want to see if things look good enough to meet again. While you want to demonstrate your capability, you also want to see if you want to continue the conversation. Most people don't get married after the first date, so why would you leap into a job after one interview?

Just as important as the stories you tell about your coolest career successes is controlling the interactions you have during the interview. We can do this by using nudges, or a "Jedi mind trick."