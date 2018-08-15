VISIT CNBC.COM

Use this Jedi mind trick to nail your first-round interview

You're going on a first interview. You want to impress the person across the table. You probably have a pretty good idea what you want to talk about, and you might even have a plan.

Why not have a plan instead of just winging it?

For typical first-round interviews, the goal is to get to the next round, and not to swing for the fences. Think of a first-round interview like a first date — both of you want to see if things look good enough to meet again. While you want to demonstrate your capability, you also want to see if you want to continue the conversation. Most people don't get married after the first date, so why would you leap into a job after one interview?

Just as important as the stories you tell about your coolest career successes is controlling the interactions you have during the interview. We can do this by using nudges, or a "Jedi mind trick."

These aren't the droids you're looking for

Like Ben Kenobi's famous line, "These aren't the droids you're looking for," you'll ask a series of questions that will keep the interviewer involved throughout the meeting, and nudge the conversation in the direction that you want it to go.

A typical intro question from the interviewer might be, "Tell me a little bit about yourself." Here's where you kick off a quick 30-second elevator pitch, which will set up your first nudge. Talk about your career strategically — and quickly — because we want to get into the good stuff as soon as possible. Definitely don't recite your entire resume.

As you finish your elevator pitch, introduce your first nudge by asking, "What does success look like for this role in the first few months?" You want to know why you are meeting with the interviewer. Obviously, there's a demand to fill a position, but the more important question you want to address is what's the need that has to be addressed immediately? (Maybe your recruiter already helped you learn a bit about the needs, but remember, this is the set up.)

This will give the interviewer an opportunity to sell you a little on the role, and also give you a bit of insight into them. Are they someone who understands the business needs for the role? Could you envision yourself working for the hiring manager? Do they seem like a good person to shepherd your career growth?

Do or do not, there is no try

Once they are finished answering, reply, "Well, that sounds similar to when I first joined X," and tell a story where you had an immediate impact in the first few months because of something you accomplished. Keep your stories succinct, about 90 seconds to two minutes each.

Once you've wrapped up talking about results, transition into your second nudge, "What's your strategic vision for your group?" Wait for their answer, and then reply with a story about the long-term impact of a different accomplishment, for example, maybe you helped build a process or a tool that's still in use.

Another question that's an effective nudge is, "What's worked really well for your team?," which is a nice, easy lollipop question for the interviewer, and aligns well for a success story.

If you've got the courage, ask the flip side to that question, "What hasn't worked well for your group?" This will nudge the interviewer to give you an honest answer. I've seen interviewers noticeably flinch as they recount a situation they had to learn from and overcome. This is a perfect chance to share a time when you learned from a difficult situation, made a pivot, and were able to deliver successful results.

This is also a good opportunity to learn a few things about your potential employer. Can they learn from mistakes? Are they nimble? If they are, it sounds like a terrific company to join. If they aren't but want to get better, that's also a good situation for you, because you can bring your experience to the team and shine.

How much time the interview is scheduled for will determine how many anecdotes you'll be able to share. If it's a 30-minute interview, five to six is plenty. The hiring manager will be using time to answer your questions, and they'll have their own questions, too.

If you're asked a speculative or brainstorming question, "What would you do if X?," that's a signal they want to hear what you can bring to a real life situation. Break out a story that hopefully aligns with the question.

Stay on target

A typical signal for the end of the interview is when the hiring manager asks, "Do you have any further questions for me?"

Instead of, "What are the next steps?" muster a bit of courage and introduce one last nudge, "Is there anything about my background that might give you pause, or cause for concern?" If they have another question, it's a perfect time to share one more anecdote.

(If the interviewer has already said, "You look great, and we'll move you to the next round," there's no need to ask the "cause for concern" question. I'm an old school sales guy, and I was taught early on, "Stop at Yes.")

Good luck in your search — and remember to send thank you notes.

Dan Yu is a Managing Partner with FastBook Advisors, a New York City-based agency helping companies find the best digital and creative talent. Previously, Dan held leadership positions in trading and fintech sales for several firms including Instinet, Citigroup, Barclays Capital and Armanta. Dan spends his spare time coaching fencing and searching for the best barbecue. Follow him on Twitter @danoyu and @fastbookadv .

