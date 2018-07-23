VISIT CNBC.COM

Suzy Welch: 4 things to do immediately after a job interview

When it comes to impressing a potential employer, performing well during the interview is only half the battle.

In fact, bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch tells CNBC Make It that it's actually what you do after an interview that can "make or break your chances of getting an offer."

Below, she shares the steps that every candidate should take within 12 hours of their interview — plus one blunder she says you'll want to avoid at all costs.

CNBC Contributor Suzy Welch
1. Write a thank you note

Thank you notes are critical to showing an employer you appreciate their time. That's why Welch says you should send a personalized thank you note to every person you interviewed with immediately after your meeting.

"Guess what? Hiring managers often compare thank you notes," she says. "So no cutting or pasting."

She adds that each note should contain at least one piece of meaningful information that "expands on an answer you gave or includes a relevant link to a topic you discussed."

2. Edit your social media accounts

The way you present yourself on social media can have a huge impact on whether you get hired. To ensure that your online presence is in tip-top shape, Welch says that you should review your accounts "as if your interviewer is combing through them," because, she says, "they most likely are."

"After your interview, post intelligent tweets about your industry or the economy," she advises, "and please, avoid stupid Instagram pics."

3. Connect on LinkedIn

Welch recommends sending your interviewers an invitation to connect on LinkedIn, along with a message that refers back to your meeting.

"Don't just click a button," she warns. "Say something about how much you enjoyed meeting and discussing x, y or z."

4. Don't stalk

Waiting for a response after a job interview can be excruciating, but Welch explains that under no circumstance should you pester an employer with back-to-back calls and piles of messages.

"All of your post-interview communication should come within 12 hours," she says. "Then, give your interviewers at least a week before reaching out again."

Welch warns that there is a "fine line between eager and desperate" and says that failing to understand the difference can put you at risk of "damaging the good impression you made during the interview."

"Get going with those thank you notes," she says. After all, you want to do everything you can to make a lasting positive impression on a potential employer, right away.

Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Institute and a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker. Think you need Suzy to fix your career? Email her at gettowork@cnbc.com.

Video by Beatriz Bajuelos Castillo

