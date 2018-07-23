When it comes to impressing a potential employer, performing well during the interview is only half the battle.

In fact, bestselling management author and CNBC contributor Suzy Welch tells CNBC Make It that it's actually what you do after an interview that can "make or break your chances of getting an offer."

Below, she shares the steps that every candidate should take within 12 hours of their interview — plus one blunder she says you'll want to avoid at all costs.