Waiting for a response after a job interview can be excruciating, but Welch explains that under no circumstance should you pester an employer with back-to-back calls and piles of messages.
"All of your post-interview communication should come within 12 hours," she says. "Then, give your interviewers at least a week before reaching out again."
Welch warns that there is a "fine line between eager and desperate" and says that failing to understand the difference can put you at risk of "damaging the good impression you made during the interview."
"Get going with those thank you notes," she says. After all, you want to do everything you can to make a lasting positive impression on a potential employer, right away.
Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Institute and a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker. Think you need Suzy to fix your career? Email her at gettowork@cnbc.com.
