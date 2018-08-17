Don't give up: #ShareYourRejection tweets from Hoda Kotb to a writer for 'Orange Is the New Black'

Arianna Huffington's second book, "After Reason," was rejected 36 times.

Hoda Kotb, anchor on NBC's "The Today Show," was rejected by 27 television stations.

Angela Kinsey, star of NBC's television series "The Office," wanted to play the character Pam but was rejected for the part. Two months later, she was called back for the role of Angela.

Failure is part of success and recently the Twitter hashtag "#ShareYourRejection" has been prompting users to share their own stories of rejection to prove the point.

In fact, the ability to deal with defeat is crucial to reaching your goals, says top-rated Wharton professor Adam Grant.

"I don't think there's any skill more critical for success than resilience," Grant, who is also a New York Times best-selling author and organizational psychologist, tells CNBC Make It. "I think about resilience as the speed and strength of your response to adversity. So when you encounter a difficulty, a hardship, a challenge, how quickly and how effectively are you able to marshal strength and either overcome that challenge or persevere in the face of it?"

These #ShareYourRejection vignettes may inspire you to try one more time.