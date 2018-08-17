VISIT CNBC.COM

Don't give up: #ShareYourRejection tweets from Hoda Kotb to a writer for 'Orange Is the New Black'

Hoda Kotb
Nathan Congleton | NBCU | Getty Images
Hoda Kotb

Arianna Huffington's second book, "After Reason," was rejected 36 times.

Hoda Kotb, anchor on NBC's "The Today Show," was rejected by 27 television stations.

Angela Kinsey, star of NBC's television series "The Office," wanted to play the character Pam but was rejected for the part. Two months later, she was called back for the role of Angela.

Failure is part of success and recently the Twitter hashtag "#ShareYourRejection" has been prompting users to share their own stories of rejection to prove the point.

In fact, the ability to deal with defeat is crucial to reaching your goals, says top-rated Wharton professor Adam Grant.

"I don't think there's any skill more critical for success than resilience," Grant, who is also a New York Times best-selling author and organizational psychologist, tells CNBC Make It. "I think about resilience as the speed and strength of your response to adversity. So when you encounter a difficulty, a hardship, a challenge, how quickly and how effectively are you able to marshal strength and either overcome that challenge or persevere in the face of it?"

These #ShareYourRejection vignettes may inspire you to try one more time.

Arianna Huffington

Writer, journalist and entrepreneur

Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Hoda Kotb

Anchors on NBC's "The Today Show"

Angela Kinsey

Star of NBC's "The Office"

Roxane Gay

New York Times best-selling author and professor

Shannon Hale

New York Times best-selling author

Simeon Berry

Award-winning poet

Christopher Bonanos

Editor at New York Magazine

Alie Ward

Correspondent for CBS's "Innovation Nation"

Sheera Frenkel

Cybersecurity reporter at The New York Times

Liz Hannah

Screenwriter for "The Post"

Christopher Perkins

Game designer and editor

Phil LaMarr

Actor

Amy Stewart

New York Times best-selling author

Lauren Morelli

Writer for Netflix show "Orange is the New Black"

Matty Layne Glasgow

Award-winning poet

Disclosure: NBC and CNBC are divisions of NBCUniversal.

