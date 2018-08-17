Your credit score may have recently gone up—here's why

The most common impact of the overhaul was a small credit increase of 11 points, but 18 percent saw increases of more than 30 points. People who saw the largest boosts, some of them over 40 points, began with relatively low credit scores.

"If you are starting with a low FICO score, chances are you have other types of negative information on your file and as such, removal of one specific negative item such as a collection would unlikely have a meaningful impact," says Arkali. "On the other hand, if the negative item to be removed is the only negative information on your file, the impact to the FICO score could be more significant."

Close to 20 percent of consumers saw a decrease in credit scores once collections were removed but, according to the report, that's likely because those individuals worsened their scores in other ways.

And around 20 percent of the consumers who had scores below 620 before the overhaul were pushed over that score, a threshold that can be the difference between getting approved or denied for a loan, the Wall Street Journal notes.

Because of the prevalence of reporting errors, FICO recommends double checking your report for inaccuracies that may be hurting your score. "Also keep in mind the recipe to reach and maintain a good FICO score," Arkali says. "Consistently pay your bills on time, reduce the amount of debt you owe as much as possible and apply for credit only when needed."

