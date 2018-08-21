Investors bet millions on two US millennials who are taking on ClassPass in Asia

Jeffrey Liu and Rob Pachter have been working up a sweat lately.

In between running their company across 12 of Asia's hottest start-up cities, they've been darting to workout sessions —sometimes several a day.

No, they're not fitness freaks — though that may be part of it. They're the founders of GuavaPass, a wellness app that gives subscribers access to a network of workout studios, from yoga to Pilates and kickboxing to barre.

The pair started flexing their entrepreneurial muscles in 2015 after becoming frustrated with the lack of flexible, group workout plans available in the city they live in: Singapore.

Now, three years on, they've won millions of dollars in funding and become Asia's dominant fitness platform, with more than 2,500 studios in locations from Hong Kong and Beijing to Jakarta and Dubai.