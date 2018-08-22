This company will pay you $120,000 to stay for free at luxury beach resorts in Mexico 

There are only a few travel jobs that pay more than $100,000 and let you travel for free —and one lucky winner can have both just by entering a contest.
Vidanta, a collection of luxury resorts across Mexico, launched the "World's Best Job" campaign where one lucky winner will get a six-figure salary to stay in swanky beach properties — including Riviera Maya, Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta —as the brand ambassador who also serves as Vidanta's on-location social influencer. It's a cushy job, as the ambassador will take photos and videos of Vidanta experiences staying in suites, eating gourmet food, getting spa treatments, relaxing by the pool and chilling out at the beach.
In addition to immersing in experiences at the resorts, the winner will also document local activities, whether that's discovering ancient Mayan ruins, swimming in "cenotes" (underwater sinkholes) or attending nightclubs. The ambassador will be based at Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta in Riviera Nayarit, just outside Puerto Vallarta, a beach resort that sprawls 2,500 acres.
Not only will all travel expenses be paid (to and from Mexico and within Mexico), as well as free dining at each of the resorts, the "World's Best Job" comes with an attractive one-year salary of $120,000 U.S. dollars, as per the Terms and Conditions.
The selected candidate will go through an extensive employee training that will provide valuable insights and life-long skills aimed to set up the individual for a successful career, according to Vidanta. Candidates will work closely with sales and marketing teams, create engaging content for social media, and track trends and influencers.
Other less taxing responsibilities will include: enjoying breakfast in bed, rounds of golf at the state-of-the-art Jack Nicklaus Academy of Golf, fist pumping world-renowned DJs at the dayclub OMNIA Los Cabos and tanning poolside with a margarita in hand.
All applicants must apply online and submit their resume in addition to an optional 60-second video. Final deadline for applications is Sunday, October 21 at 11:50 PM CDT. The job will start December 2018.
