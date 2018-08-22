This company will pay you $120,000 to stay for free at luxury beach resorts in Mexico 

Not only will all travel expenses be paid (to and from Mexico and within Mexico), as well as free dining at each of the resorts, the "World's Best Job" comes with an attractive one-year salary of $120,000 U.S. dollars, as per the Terms and Conditions.

The selected candidate will go through an extensive employee training that will provide valuable insights and life-long skills aimed to set up the individual for a successful career, according to Vidanta. Candidates will work closely with sales and marketing teams, create engaging content for social media, and track trends and influencers.

Other less taxing responsibilities will include: enjoying breakfast in bed, rounds of golf at the state-of-the-art Jack Nicklaus Academy of Golf, fist pumping world-renowned DJs at the dayclub OMNIA Los Cabos and tanning poolside with a margarita in hand.