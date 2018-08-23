It's no secret: California is expensive. The median price for a home there is more than $540,000. The median rent is nearly $3,000. That's about twice the national average of $218,000 and $1,695, respectively.

And in some of the state's most popular cities, like San Francisco, home and rent prices increase dramatically: It can cost more than $1.3 million to buy and $4,500 to rent.

Still, though they must contend with some of the most expensive real-estate prices in the country, Californians say their top financial stressor isn't housing. It's the cost of living overall.

Financial site GOBankingRates conducted a study of more than 2,000 people from every state and Washington, D.C., "to pinpoint what's causing the worst financial fears and stress among Americans." Respondents could choose one of the following options: "debt," "education," including things like college expenses, "everyday costs," including groceries and utilities, "family," including child care and divorce, "health care," "housing," or "taxes."

Californians chose everyday costs.