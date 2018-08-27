4 things extreme savers refuse to spend money on

Financial blogger Matt and his fiancee, who asked to withhold their last names, went from living paycheck-to-paycheck to banking more than $50,000 in 2016. The Chicago-based couple upped their savings through various strategies and, if they were to pinpoint the most effective one, it would be to live big in a small home.

"We live in a neighborhood where most of our neighbors are paying a higher percentage of their income towards rent," he writes on his blog, "Distilled Dollar." "Of course, we could pay the same percentage and upgrade to a nice two-bed, two-bath, but we're more than happy with where we live today."

They pay less than 15 percent of their income for their 700-square-foot condo in Chicago. They estimate that they save about $12,000 a year, "seeing as how we could easily afford paying an extra $1,000 a month," says Matt.