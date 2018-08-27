The next bitcoin gold rush is brewing — and it's in the last place you might expect

Whether you're riding the bitcoin wave or feel you missed out on the gold rush, blockchain evangelists say not to fear; there's an even bigger investment opportunity around the corner.

In CNBC's new original documentary, "Bitcoin: Boom or Bust," anchor Melissa Lee transports viewers to one of those emerging markets: South Africa.

During an eye-opening journey, Ran NeuNer (blockchain investor and host of "Crypto Trader" on CNBC Africa) takes Lee on a tour of one of the nation's poorest townships, Khayelitsha, South Africa, where he explains why it could be the true epicentre for the cryptocurrency revolution — not to mention the next potential gold mine for institutional and amateur investors alike. But it's an unusual encounter with an Uber driver that paints the most vivid use case for digital currency's future.

