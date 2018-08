Located in the ultra-luxurious and exclusive London neighborhood of Mayfair is "Culross House," one of the most expensive homes currently on the market in the U.K., listed for £32.5 million ($41.8 million).

"It's 8,100 square feet of pure luxury — something that you could move in and don't need to go out," says property developer Kam Babaee, CEO of K10 Group. "All you need is a front door key."