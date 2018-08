Oprah Winfrey, who's currently worth $2.9 billion according to Forbes, just dropped $8.275 million on a secluded, 43-acre compound on Washington state's Orcas Island, one of the largest islands in the San Juan Islands archipelago between Seattle and Vancouver.

The 8,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5-bathroom estate, which has the nickname "Madroneagle," is comprised of two adjoining parcels that Winfrey reportedly bought separately.

Take a look inside.