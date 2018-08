The 20,000-square-foot, three-story mansion sits on four sprawling acres and has seven bedrooms (including a kids' room with built-in bunkbeds) and 11 bathrooms.

A fountain out front welcomes guests, and the home has a formal dining room, living room, great room and a family room with a kitchen that opens to a breakfast room overlooking the manicured grounds. There is also a movie theater and a bar with horse-saddle bar stools, and a walk-out basement with an elevator, according to the listing.

Check out a video of Clarkson's $8.75 million Hendersonville mansion, which has been on the market since March 2017, below.