Country superstar Jason Aldean is selling his $7.8 million Tennessee mansion — take a look inside

Built in 2008, the 9,000-square-foot home, also known as the Talley Moore Estate, has six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, plus a detached bowling alley, in-law quarters, 10,000-square-foot horse facility (including barn and multiple paddocks), an outdoor entertainment area and a pool area. The home, which sits on 120 acres with sprawling green lawns, has views of Flat Creek, woods and pastures.

