Country superstar Jason Aldean is selling his $7.8 million Tennessee mansion — take a look inside

Country music star Jason Aldean has nine No. 1 hits on Billboard's Hot Country Songs and is one of country's highest paid musicians, making $32.5 million in 2017, according to Forbes. Now, the singer has listed his Columbia, Tennessee estate for $7.87 million. Aldean's wife, Brittany Kerr, posted on Instagram on July 11 that the couple are building their "dream home" in another location in the state.
Built in 2008, the 9,000-square-foot home, also known as the Talley Moore Estate, has six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms, plus a detached bowling alley, in-law quarters, 10,000-square-foot horse facility (including barn and multiple paddocks), an outdoor entertainment area and a pool area. The home, which sits on 120 acres with sprawling green lawns, has views of Flat Creek, woods and pastures.
Check out this video, with pictures of the mansion.
The main house features handcrafted oak floors, reclaimed wood cabinets and a spiral staircase.
There is also a custom fish tank in the entry made by the show "Tanked" on Animal Planet.
In the outdoor pool area, there is a full outdoor kitchen, gas fire pit, pool fountain, gunite pool and separate hot tub.
The house is 45 minutes from Nashville.
