This is the most liveable city in America

For its methodology, The EIU assessed which locations around the world provide the best or the worst living conditions. Every city is assigned a rating of relative comfort for over 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: stability (looking at things like crime, conflict and terrorism), healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.

Honolulu scored 95.0 for stability; 91.7 for healthcare; 88.0 for culture and environment; 100.0 for education; and 85.7 for Infrastructure.

The Hawaiian capital is the only U.S. city to make the top 25. The next U.S. city on the list is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, ranked No. 32.