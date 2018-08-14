This is the most liveable city in America

Honolulu, Hawaii is the most liveable city in America, according to The Global Liveability Index 2018, an annual report by The Economist Intelligence Unit released August 14. Out of the 140 cities around the world that were included, it had the highest ranking of any U.S. metro, and is No. 23 globally.
For its methodology, The EIU assessed which locations around the world provide the best or the worst living conditions. Every city is assigned a rating of relative comfort for over 30 qualitative and quantitative factors across five broad categories: stability (looking at things like crime, conflict and terrorism), healthcare, culture and environment, education, and infrastructure.
Honolulu scored 95.0 for stability; 91.7 for healthcare; 88.0 for culture and environment; 100.0 for education; and 85.7 for Infrastructure.
The Hawaiian capital is the only U.S. city to make the top 25. The next U.S. city on the list is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, ranked No. 32.
Overall, Vienna, Austria is named the No. 1 most liveable city in the world (with a total score of 99.1). Rounding out the top 10, globally are (in descending order): Melbourne, Australia (98.4); Osaka, Japan (97.7); Calgary, Canada (97.5); Sydney, Australia (97.4); Vancouver, Canada (97.3); Toronto, Canada (97.2); Tokyo, Japan (97.2); Copenhagen, Denmark (96.8); and Adelaide, Australia (96.6).
As for Honolulu, which has a population of 1.4 million, it also ranked the No. 26 happiest place to live out of 182 of the largest U.S. cities, according to a WalletHub survey.
