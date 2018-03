Want to be Oprah Winfrey's next door neighbor? Whoever buys this $45 million Montecito, California estate will be.

Montecito, located nearly two hours west of Los Angeles, is "the Hollywood Riviera," says The Agency's Mauricio Umansky, who is listing the home. "It has definitely become an enclave for celebrities coming from L.A. This is where they like to come and rest."

Along with Winfrey, stars in the hood include Ellen Degeneres and Rob Lowe.