Maria Sharapova first picked up a tennis racket at age four in her hometown of Sochi, Russia. By age six, she showed so much promise that tennis legend Martina Navratilova noticed her and recommended that her family move to the U.S. for more training opportunities.

Shortly after, the rising star and her dad flew from Moscow to Miami to develop her game at Nick Bollettieri's prestigious tennis academy. They arrived with just $700 and didn't know a word of English.

While Sharapova trained all day, her dad worked multiple low-wage jobs to cover rent, necessities and tennis lessons. They slept on a pull-out couch in a small apartment owned by a middle-aged Russian woman, Sharapova writes in her new book "Unstoppable": "We paid $250 a month for the use of the kitchen and bathroom, as well as the living room, giving us access to the television, which was important. That's how I learned to speak English."