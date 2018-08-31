Jimmy Fallon picked up the $1,136 check for a table of strangers—here's why

One lucky group avoided a four-figure dinner bill earlier this week, thanks to "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon.

Fallon was dining at Il Mulino in the Hamptons on Monday when he decided to pick up their tab as a thank you for not coming over during his meal with his wife, producer Nancy Juvonen.

The two couples at the other table were so excited to see the star, the restaurant's general manager Enzo Lentini told Newsday, that "they wanted to jump out of their skin. But they were cool – they didn't want to interrupt him."

Fallon, who's a regular at Il Mulino, noticed their discretion and after dinner, "he went up to them said, 'I appreciate you guys not wanting to disturb us. I knew you wanted to say hello,'" Lentini recalled. "So he picked up the tab. With tip it was $1,136."

The amount is chump change for Fallon, who is the highest-earning late night host. He rakes in an estimated $16 million a year hosting NBC's "The Tonight Show."

It's not the first time Fallon has surprised strangers with a generous gift: Last December, he shocked one "Tonight Show" audience member with a $6,000 donation to her Girl Scout troop.

