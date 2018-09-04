3 interview mistakes that can ruin your chances — and how to avoid them

Dear Work It Out,

I just read your article on preparing for a job interview and was hoping you could help me figure something out. I have been doing all the things you described — preparing, researching and dressing the part — but something is just not working.

As soon as I get to the interview, I freeze up or I start to ramble. It feels almost like self-sabotage. I am looking to leave my current company because of my boss and have been looking on and off for about two years.

The worst part is sometimes I get a little emotional, like I am about to cry, when I talk about my current position because I love the company but can't work with my boss any longer.

What is my issue?

It sounds like you have clarity on what's tripping you up and that's half the battle. The interview mistakes you've described are common, but deadly. Making one or more of these errors can ruin your chances of landing the job.

Now, you need some insight on why you're making these flubs, as well as some strategies to overcome them. Let's look at them one by one.