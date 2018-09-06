Here's what NFL star Chris Long spent his first big paycheck on 

NFL star Chris Long made headlines last year for donating his entire 2017 salary, $1 million in total, to charity. The move earned Long much-deserved praise, but he tells CNBC Make It that he hasn't always spent his professional football earnings so wisely.
Long, 33, is a defensive end for the reigning Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles, who kick off the new NFL season Thursday night with a game against the Atlanta Falcons. Long played in the NFL for over a decade, starting in 2008 in St. Louis, and he's earned roughly $92 million in total salary and other wages over his NFL career, according to Spotrac.