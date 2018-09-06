Here's what NFL star Chris Long spent his first big paycheck on 

Here's how much money the Philadelphia Eagles will bring home for winning the Super Bowl 1:53 PM ET Mon, 5 Feb 2018 | 00:49

"I thought, like, 'I'm making a good choice here because I'm not buying the, like, [Hummer] H2 or the [Rolls-Royce] Phantom that a lot of my teammates were buying," Long says. "And it was the truth because I got tired of [the DTS] pretty quickly and [the price] didn't hurt too bad."

Long says he ended up ditching the Cadillac before his lease was up because he'd grown tired of the way it looked. "It was a really comfortable car, but it looked like an old man car and then I got some better taste and eventually sold it," he says.

In a 2008 interview, Long mentioned that he loves his Cadillac DTS for its "smooth ride" and he noted that he'd one day like to own a classic Lincoln Continental. Long's car collection at the time also included a 1983 Mercury Grand Marquis as well as a Hummer H2, he said, which means Long must have eventually caved and opted to buy something a bit more flashy (the H2 cost over $57,000 in 2008).

Don't Miss:

Why Super Bowl winner Chris Long donated his entire 2017 salary to charity

As a late bloomer Aaron Rodgers almost quit football to be a lawyer — now he's the highest-paid player in NFL history

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

