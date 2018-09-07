The simple way to make sure you 'always have money,' according to 'The Affair' actor Russell Hornsby

Though Russell Hornsby has enjoyed his successes onscreen — six seasons of ABC's "Grimm," as well roles on Showtime's "The Affair" and in films such as "Fences" and upcoming "The Hate U Give," which will premiere in October — he makes sure to stay grounded and prepare for the future. For Hornsby, that means putting saving first.

"I've been raised in such a way that they say, 'Always save your money,'" he tells CNBC Make It. "'Always save money for a rainy day because it's going to rain.'"

He says his personal outlook on money involves a combination of strategies, including paying himself first and living off only 80 or 90 percent of his earnings.

"My philosophy is to live below your means," he says. "My philosophy is to save, spend minimally, and buy things as much as you can on sale, never pay full price, and just don't spend a lot of money at the end of the day."