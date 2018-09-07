The top 10 cheapest destinations for fall travel, including Europe, China and the U.S.

Fall is just around the corner. If you haven't planned a trip yet, you can still save significantly for a vacation, both in the U.S. and internationally. According to a recent report published by Skyscanner, 10 destinations have fall fares cheaper than average, some by as much as 45 percent.

To find the top deals for fall, Skyscanner analyzed how prices trended throughout the past 12 months and highlighted those with changes in booking demand. Skyscanner then compared these numbers against a national airfare average to feature destinations with the most savings potential.

Need more reason to book now? You only have four months left to use remaining vacation days for 2018, and 52 percent of Americans did not use their vacation days last year, based on research by U.S. Travel Association's Project: Time Off. In 2017, 705 million vacation days went unused.

Here are Skyscanner's 10 destinations to fly cheap to for fall.

1. Helsinki, Finland