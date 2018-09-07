VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

The top 10 cheapest destinations for fall travel, including Europe, China and the U.S.

The Old Town in Helsinki
Scanrail | iStock | Getty Images
The Old Town in Helsinki

Fall is just around the corner. If you haven't planned a trip yet, you can still save significantly for a vacation, both in the U.S. and internationally. According to a recent report published by Skyscanner, 10 destinations have fall fares cheaper than average, some by as much as 45 percent.

To find the top deals for fall, Skyscanner analyzed how prices trended throughout the past 12 months and highlighted those with changes in booking demand. Skyscanner then compared these numbers against a national airfare average to feature destinations with the most savings potential.

Need more reason to book now? You only have four months left to use remaining vacation days for 2018, and 52 percent of Americans did not use their vacation days last year, based on research by U.S. Travel Association's Project: Time Off. In 2017, 705 million vacation days went unused.

Here are Skyscanner's 10 destinations to fly cheap to for fall.

1. Helsinki, Finland

Yearly average airfare: $964.49
Fall price: $633.95
Savings: $330.54
Percent off: 34 percent

2. Oslo, Norway

Yearly average: $817.14
Fall price: $573.94
Savings: $243.20
Percent off: 30 percent

3. Fukuoka, Japan

Yearly average: $1,147.04
Fall price: $817.10
Savings: $329.94
Percent off: 29 percent

4. Beijing, China

Yearly average: $1,150.94
Fall price: $832.28
Savings: $318.16
Percent off: 28 percent

5. Moscow, Russia

Yearly average: $1,194.08
Fall price: $907.28
Savings: $286.80
Percent off: 24 percent

6. New York, New York

Yearly average: $410.43
Fall price: $317.87
Savings: $92.56
Percent off: 23 percent

7. St. Louis, Missouri

Yearly average: $288.95
Fall price: $232.73
Savings: $56.21
Percent off: 19 percent

8. Tucson, Arizona

Yearly average: $384.09
Fall price: $313.75
Savings: $70.33
Percent off: 18 percent

9. Kansas City, Missouri

Yearly average: $297.96
Fall price: $253.34
Savings: $44.63
Percent off: 15 percent

10. Buffalo, New York

Yearly average: $233.82
Fall price: $201.17
Savings: $32.66
Percent off: 14 percent

Don't miss:

You only have 4 months left to use this year's vacation days — here are 5 cheap, easy trips to book now

9 best insider tricks to help you travel super cheap

These are the top 10 travel destinations on earth, according to 100,000 young people

Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube!

These are the best ways to travel the world for super cheap
These are the best ways to travel the world for super cheap   

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...